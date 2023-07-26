WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of WYY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,208. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06.
WidePoint Company Profile
