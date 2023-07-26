WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WYY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,208. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

