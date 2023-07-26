William Blair Comments on Dutch Bros Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dutch Bros in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Dutch Bros’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 1,244,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -437.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

