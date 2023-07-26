William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Portillo’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillo’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Portillo’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Portillo’s stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the first quarter worth $1,936,921,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

