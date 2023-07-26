William Blair Weighs in on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of BJRI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.18. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.