William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 2.1 %

WMPN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 million, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

