Williams Companies (WMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,621. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 720,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 707,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

