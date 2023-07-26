Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,151. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.30 and a one year high of $258.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average is $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WTW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

