Wingstop (WING) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $185.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.90. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wingstop from $224.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

