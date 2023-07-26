WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

HYZD opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 34.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

