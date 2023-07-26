WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:AGZD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.12% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

