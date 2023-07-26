WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36.
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
