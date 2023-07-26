WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans $0.08 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGRW opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.25. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $68.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,621,000 after acquiring an additional 58,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 667,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 486,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

