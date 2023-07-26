WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Plans $0.06 Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

DGRS opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $46.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.