WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:UNIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $50.04.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enchanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile
