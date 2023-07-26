Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 43.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of WWW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.78. 570,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.91 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

