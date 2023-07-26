World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) & CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) Critical Review

CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) and World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of CBL International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of World Kinect shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of World Kinect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL International and World Kinect, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL International 0 0 0 0 N/A World Kinect 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

World Kinect has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.21%. Given World Kinect’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Kinect is more favorable than CBL International.

This table compares CBL International and World Kinect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL International $462.91 million 0.09 $3.68 million N/A N/A World Kinect $59.04 billion 0.02 $114.20 million $1.76 12.93

World Kinect has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

Profitability

This table compares CBL International and World Kinect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL International N/A N/A N/A World Kinect 0.19% 6.30% 1.53%

Summary

World Kinect beats CBL International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, lubricants, heating oil, natural gas, power, and related products and services to retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers energy procurement management, price risk management, and sustainability solutions, such as carbon management and renewable energy solutions; distributes fuel under long-term contracts to branded and unbranded distributors, convenience stores, and retail fuel outlets operated by third parties; and distributes heating oil and unbranded fuel, as well as offers transportation logistics. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container, dry bulk and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S., foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was formerly known as World Fuel Services Corporation and changed its name to World Kinect Corporation in June 2023. World Kinect Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

