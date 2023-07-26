World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.21.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

