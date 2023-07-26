World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.46 million. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WWE traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $105.45. 218,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,666. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

