Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 307.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

