WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Quarry LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.