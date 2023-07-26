WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $45.40. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 24,009 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSFS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In related news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

