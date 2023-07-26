WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $45.40. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $42.97, with a volume of 24,009 shares.

The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSFS. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis acquired 798 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,794.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

