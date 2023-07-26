Wynnstay Group’s (WYN) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 480.75 ($6.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 456.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 483.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 416.55 ($5.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($8.22).

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

