Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY23 guidance at $1.39-1.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. On average, analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

