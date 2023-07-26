Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xerox Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE XRX opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.53%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $95,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Xerox by 36.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

