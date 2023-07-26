Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,384,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,521,573 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $15.50.

The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. Xerox’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 15.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 847,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

