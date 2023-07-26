Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 1,384,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,521,573 shares.The stock last traded at $16.91 and had previously closed at $15.50.

The information technology services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other Xerox news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 5,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at $887,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.