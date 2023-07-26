XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 177.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on XPO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

Shares of XPO traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $71.97.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.