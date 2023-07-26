Xylem (XYL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its FY23 guidance at $3.15-$3.35 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Xylem stock opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.80. Xylem has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

