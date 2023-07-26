Yum! Brands (YUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.99 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.63.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,234 shares of company stock worth $2,646,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,260,000 after purchasing an additional 698,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $315,239,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

