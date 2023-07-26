Zacks Research Weighs in on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $16.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.46. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.84. 729,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 108,645 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

