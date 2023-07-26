Zeta Global (ZETA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Zeta Global to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Zeta Global has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zeta Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 105.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

