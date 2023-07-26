Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Zillow Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 166,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.70.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.