Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Zillow Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. 166,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

