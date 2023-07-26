Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Z opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on Z. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

