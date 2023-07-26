Zillow Group (ZG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Zillow Group has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. On average, analysts expect Zillow Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZG opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,032,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $10,502,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $7,408,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.