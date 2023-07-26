ZimVie (ZIMV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ZimVie to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. ZimVie has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.40-$0.60 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $225.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.52 million. On average, analysts expect ZimVie to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZIMV stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZimVie

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at $11,555,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 49.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ZimVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZimVie from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; hardware and software solutions consist of intraoral scanners and RealGUIDE; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.