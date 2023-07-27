10,036 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.52. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENLC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.