1,200 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.47 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
