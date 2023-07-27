14,337 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $34.05.
The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
