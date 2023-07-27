16,636 Shares in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth $530,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

RXO Stock Performance

NYSE RXO opened at $22.01 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

