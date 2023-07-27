22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Up 70.3% in July

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 70.3% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

22nd Century Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 22nd Century Group has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.15). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 92.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Dawson James decreased their target price on 22nd Century Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,919,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

