2,903 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 182.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 28,165.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA opened at $86.54 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $121.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

