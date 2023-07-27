43,400 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 43,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $36,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $76,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,407.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

HTBK opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.74 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 33.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

