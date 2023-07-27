4,714 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 12.34%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

