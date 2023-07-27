983 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IEI opened at $115.38 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
