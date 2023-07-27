983 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IEI opened at $115.38 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.