AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AbCellera Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of -0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $997,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,194,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after buying an additional 2,925,279 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after purchasing an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.