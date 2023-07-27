Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading 5.9% Higher

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.10). 562,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 509,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.04).

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of £258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 1.42 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

About Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

