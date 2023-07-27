abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SGOL opened at $18.90 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

