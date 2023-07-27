abrdn plc Acquires 1,075 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

UE stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

