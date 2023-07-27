abrdn plc Acquires 8,753 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

