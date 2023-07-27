abrdn plc Acquires New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.8 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $293.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

